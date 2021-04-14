KELOLAND.com to livestream Supreme Court oral arguments April 28

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The public will get to listen along with the South Dakota Supreme Court when lawyers argue about the fate of legal marjiauana on April 28.

KELOLAND.com will provide audio and video from the Supreme Court Courtroom in the State Capitol at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 28. The website ujs.sd.gov will also provide a feed.

Seating for the hearing will be limited in the courtroom and available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Overflow seating will be set up in Room 414 of the Capitol.

Masks will be required in both the courtroom and overflow Room 414.

Fifty-four percent of South Dakota voters approved Amendment A in the November election, but Governor Kristi Noem is adamantly against it. Her highway patrol superintendent Col. Rick Miller brought the lawsuit against the amendment.

A circuit court judge ruled that Amendment A violated the state constitution in February. Now, at the end of this month it heads to the state’s highest court.

When Amendment A was first argued in circuit court, South Dakota taxpayers were funding both sides of the legal battle.