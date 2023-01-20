SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One of own here at KELOLAND Media Group just received a state honor for his work behind the camera.

From Badlands to bison and sunflower fields to snowfall, KELOLAND chief photojournalist Kevin Kjergaard puts midwestern beauty on display for the world to see through his videos featured on CBS Sunday Morning.

Kjergaard says his work has been featured on the program 17 times, most of them shot in South Dakota.

“When I started this with CBS, they called me and said they show things from all over the country, but South Dakota and the Midwest is something they haven’t had a lot of, so I just don’t think it’s been shared a lot and I’m in the right place at the right time,” Kjergaard said.

His favorite piece to air on CBS Sunday Morning highlights springtime at Lake Poinsett.

“Everything was out. The songbirds were singing. It was a beautiful spring morning,” Kjergaard said.

Thursday night, Kjergaard received the A.H. Pankow award during the South Dakota tourism banquet.

The award recognizes someone in media or public relations for their coverage of the state.

“I was pretty shocked. I just felt it was strange that I was getting honored for doing my job and loving what I do,” Kjergaard said.

After decades in TV news, it doesn’t feel like work for this storyteller.

“My grandpa used to tell me, ‘Sometimes when things are hard and difficult, just go outside and find the truth,'” Kjergaard said.

And there’s much more truth and beauty for Kjergaard to capture.

Kjergaard says you can expect to see more of his pieces on CBS Sunday Morning in the coming months.