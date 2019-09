SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Listen up job seekers, the KELOLAND Career Expo is happening Tuesday at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

There are multiple businesses looking for their next hire.

Whether you’re a recent college graduate, or looking to make a career change, this is an opportunity for you to explore multiple businesses and network with others.

The event runs from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday.

There will be 85 local employers will be on site.