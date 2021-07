LENNOX, S.D. (KELO) — A KELOLAND car was in the parade in Lennox Monday morning.

KELOLAND’s Tom Hanson is on the board of directors for the Alzheimer’s Association of South Dakota and the Winter family (Tom’s wife’s family) organized the parade entry to promote the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on September 18th.

Tom’s wife’s mother has Alzheimer’s. They deck the KELO car in purple to show support for the walk and efforts to find a cure.