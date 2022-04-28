SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — KELOLAND Media Group is launching a new promotion to highlight local restaurants and save customers money the next time they eat out. The offer, called Be Our Guest, is selling $50 restaurant gift cards for just $25. The promotion offers patrons a hedge against rising food prices.

Restaurants like Kaladi’s Bistro face the challenge of paying more for the food they serve while still trying to keep their offerings affordable to customers.

“It seems to be going up monthly, I keep an eye on it as well as try to keep our pricing accordingly adjusted,” Kaladi’s co-owner Adam Wieczorek said.

Kaladi’s is the featured restaurant in the KELOLAND Media Group’s Be Our Guest promotion which offers half-off gift cards to patrons looking to save money at a time when it’s getting more expensive to eat out.

“So it really helps stretch the dollar further for the customer,” KELOLAND Media Group Vice-President & General Manager Mari Ossenfort said.

The Be Our Guest gift cards benefit restaurants by exposing their brand to a wider customer base.

“It gives businesses without the large advertising budgets an opportunity to expose their products and their establishment and their fine-dining opportunities to people in KELOLAND,” Ossenfort said.

Kaladi’s management says Be Our Guest will also allow them to showcase their expanded food offerings to customers who may think the business is strictly a coffee shop.

“Adding new kinds of food to the menu, more specifically vegetarian and just trying to accommodate the ways people are eating now,” Kaladi’s General Manager Siri Trandem said.

Kaladi’s management says as more restaurants join the city’s crowded dining landscape, offering discounts through the Be Our Guest gift cards will provide a competitive edge in attracting new customers as well as regulars hungry for good food and a good deal.

There are a total of 100 gift cards available for purchase.