According to the World Health Organization, cardiovascular disease is the world’s number one cause of death, killing over 17 million people every year.

February is heart health month, a time to bring awareness to the various medical conditions related to your heart. My mom died of a heart attack when she was 60 years old, I was only 23 at the time.

So my wife and I decided to do something we’ve never done before; get screened.

Anytime you’re talking about your heart health, it’s serious business.

“Every 30 seconds one individual will die of heart disease or cardiovascular disease, which is scary,” Dr. Tom Stys of Sanford Heart Hospital said.

That’s why my wife Pam and I decided to get screened at Sanford Heart for both heart and vascular health.

“Actually didn’t really want to do it, bcause you’re nervous about what you’re going to find out, but then when I thought about it i’d rather know beforehand so we can get started incase something needed to be done,” Jorgensen said.

Dr. Stys says heart disease is very preventable.

“Screens like this are extremely important; life saving,” Dr. Stys said.

Plus he says it doesn’t matter how old you are.

“We start early unfortunately, our scores for heart disease and heart attacks begin from childhood, so in fact everybody starting as early as children, adults, elderly, should be checked out for heart disease,” Dr. Stys said.

The entire process to get fully screened for both heart and vascular only takes about an hour.

That’s why medical professionals want to bring awareness to the importance of your heart health during the month of February.

“Screening is extremely easy, is essentially effortless, takes a few minutes of your time, but can be life saving,” Dr. Stys said.

The heart and vascular screenings cost $25 a piece.

Don says the doctor and other medical professionals say after their screenings he and his wife have nothing to be worried about.