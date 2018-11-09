KELO-TV's Coverage Of First State Football Championships In 1981

A lot of people are in Vermillion this weekend for another round of high school football championships.

And even people who aren't going to be in the DakotaDome will be able to see the games thanks to TV coverage.

In this week's Flashback Friday, we take a look at how KELO was covering the football championships in 1981.

"Here we go, Flyers, here we go!"

Fans were So wrapped up in a game they never noticed the bright yellow shirts wandering the field, each out to do a special job. 1,500 feet of cable was strung to connect all the parts to the guts of the operation, a small van parked on the sidelnes.

Inside at least 9 people were punching buttons, watching meters and spying monitors... making sure the right pictures went into the KELOLAND homes. Each put forth their best effort, but even that wasn't quite as good as the NFL today on CBS.

"Yesterday we were back home making commercials in Sioux Falls, and today we're out doing a live broadcast. I think that's the biggest difference. They have the same crew going with them day in and day out and they pretty much know what they're going to be doing."

But the efforts of KELO-TV and the action at the Dome were coordinated.

Play didn't start until commercial breaks were complete so home viewers didn't miss a snap.

But not all the work was done at the Dome, 55 miles away in Sioux Falls, at least another 10 people were working diligently on instant replay, the halftime highlights and between-game shows.

Altogether the coordinated efforts brought the 1st South Dakota high school football playoffs into KELOLAND homes.

