UPDATED 10:58 a.m.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Television is back to operating at full power in Rapid City, after the winter storm that hit the area reduced power at our tower and prevented some viewers there from watching CBS prime time programming, Tuesday night.

This also affected DISH and DIRECTV viewers.

We checked with CBS and unfortunately, we are not allowed to rebroadcast any of Tuesday’s night’s prime time programming. But you can access those shows on CBS.com or CBS All Access.