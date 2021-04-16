KELO-TV programming changes for Saturday morning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — CBS News coverage of Prince Phillip’s funeral will air on KELO-TV Saturday morning.

You can still watch local news and sports programming at that time online.

Inside KELOLAND will livestream on KELOLAND.com at 9 a.m. Saturday in the video player above and on our Watch Live page. You can also watch the show Sunday evening after the late weekend news.

It will be followed by SportsZone Saturday at 9:30 a.m. online. This week, hear from former Northern State star Parker Fox who is heading to the Big Ten. Plus a Parker native is one step closer to qualifying for the Olympics and we take a closer look at this week’s Dakota Marker game.

SportsZone Saturday will air at 9:30 a.m. online and at 5 p.m. on KELO-TV.