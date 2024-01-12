SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have a programming change to tell you about.
Due to sporting events, our children’s programming is moving from 11 a.m. CST to 4 p.m. CST Saturday, January 13.
The rest of our programming will air as scheduled.
