DES MOINES, Iowa -- Iowa’s labor commissioner has submitted notice that Iowa will not adopt or enforce the Biden administration's vaccine-or-test requirement for large businesses, Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office announced Friday.

The federal vaccine-or-test requirement, which is currently being considered by the U.S. Supreme Court, applies to businesses with 100 or more employees. These businesses must require their employees to either get vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit a negative COVID-19 test once a week. The requirement will go into effect on Monday, Jan. 10.