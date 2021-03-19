KELO-TV newscast schedule change for Friday evening

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Because of the NCAA basketball tournament airing on KELO-TV, KELOLAND News will be moving its 6 p.m. newscast to 5:30 p.m.

We are moving tonight’s newscast, so you can get your local news on KELO-TV without missing any NCAA basketball.

The CBS Evening News will air at 5:30 p.m. on MyUTV.

Later tonight, you can watch KELOLAND News at 10 p.m. on MyUTV. If you don’t want to miss the games, we will bring you another live newscast on KELOLAND-TV as soon as the games wrap up.

KELOLAND News at 6 p.m. will move to 5:30 p.m. again on Monday, March 22 and Monday, March 29.

Find out who is playing and when with the program schedule.

