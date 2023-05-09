SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Next weekend KELOLAND Media Group will be airing our 70th anniversary special that will showcase some of the region’s biggest stories over the past seven decades.

But tonight we thought we’d give you a behind-the-scenes look at our newsroom as we track down and report on some of the day’s biggest stories.

This is what everyone sees when they sit down to watch our newscasts, but a lot happens behind the scenes long before we ever go on the air.

The KELOLAND Newsroom is a 24/7 operation.

It’s a busy place every day as reporters work the phones, producers write the headlines, and photographers edit the stories.

There are morning and afternoon meetings as we sit down to discuss what stories we are covering for the day and who will report on them.

A lot has changed in the industry over the past 70 years.

Coming up in our 70th anniversary special, you’ll not only see some of the biggest stories that have touched our lives, but also see how improvements in technology have made news gathering so much faster than it used to be.

When a major story is breaking, our KELOLAND web team is the first to get details and information on our website and other social media platforms.

Plus, we’ll break into television programming if it warrants a special report.

But the one thing that has never changed is our commitment to news and how we report it; answering the who, what, where, when, and why…that’s still basic journalism.

KELO TV prides itself on being accurate, fair, and first.

Technology has also made huge advancements in forecasting the weather.

In our storm center, with the areas only live radar, our team of meteorologists are constantly looking at weather data to put together an accurate forecast to help you plan your day.

KELOLAND TV now has six newscasts from sun up to sun down, reporting on the biggest stories of the day.

Our 70th Anniversary Special is next weekend.

It airs Friday the 19th at 9 p.m. Central Time on KELOXTRA, then Saturday at 7:00 Central on KELO TV and again on Sunday on KELOXTRA.