KELO-TV announces NFL programming notice

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s an NFL schedule change football fans need to be aware of for this Sunday.

The NFL has moved the Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Chargers game to 3 p.m. on CBS.

KELO-TV is only allowed to carry one game on Sunday and we were assigned the game with the most significance to the greatest number of local fans.

This is a change from what we were assigned at the start of the season.

Below is a message from Vice-President and General Manager:

If you are calling about the NFL schedule on CBS, we want you to know that CBS moved our original game of Kansas City vs. Denver to the Minnesota Vikings game vs. the LA Chargers. Since this Sunday we are only allowed to carry one game and not a double-header, we were assigned the game that had the most significance to the greatest number of local fans. Since South Dakota and the surrounding area of KELOLAND is a strong Vikings market, that is why the decision was made. There is no doubt we cannot please everyone. I hope you understand. Thank you.