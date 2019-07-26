Keith Urban coming to Sioux Empire Fair next week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Empire Fair is celebrating 80 years when it opens up next week and it’s kicking things off with a bang. Keith Urban will take the stage for a special concert next Friday.

When the Sioux Empire Fair landed Keith Urban, President and CEO Scott Wick thought it was a sweet thing.

“I was really excited and then it hits you. It’s bigger than anything we’ve ever done especially since the ten years I’ve been here,” Wick said.

Urban will be putting on a show at the grandstand next Friday thanks to Pepper Entertainment. The company run by Jered Johnson knew the superstar would be traveling through the area. He also knew Urban would be a hit with fairgoers.

“The No. 1 rule is you have fun. The other No. 1 rule is hopefully you make money on it. The market has responded well. We’re expecting a huge crowd for that show. The thing that’s great about the fair is there’s really no capacity. There is but there isn’t. We’re not turning anyone away,” Johnson said.

Because Keith Urban is such a big star, fair officials are hoping you show up early and carpool. More than 10,000 people could be filling the grandstand and the area around it.

“It’s a big deal. Our staging, production, lighting, audio is five times bigger than we’ve ever had. It’s a huge stage coming from Canada. It’s a light show and system that’s being premiered this year. It’s going to be big,” Wick said.

Admission to the fair is free next Friday but tickets to Urban start at just over $79. Wick thinks the event will increase fair attendance on what is usually what he calls a free “sneak peak” night.

“This is something we’re trying this year and we’re already planning for next year. Got a couple things in the hopper there that are exciting. Some big names as well,” Wick said.

Keith Urban’s concert at the fair is a ticketed event unlike other shows that are included with fair admission. A pre-party for the show begins at 4 p.m.