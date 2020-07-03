Keeping your pets safe during the holiday weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – As you prepare for your Fourth of July festivities this weekend, it’s important to also keep your pets in mind.

While the Fourth of July is an exciting holiday for people, you might want to keep a close eye on your furry family friends because it can be a stressful day for them.

“Of course, the primary thing is animals running away and that includes cats too, it’s not ever just dogs. We do see a lot of cats that take off around this time of year too,” Caley Harr, a humane officer with the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society said.

Harr says loud noises from fireworks and just the hustle and bustle of the holiday can spook both dogs and cats.

“A huge part of it is making sure that they’re confined, they have a safe place that they feel safe that’s quiet. Making sure they’re on a leash,” Harr said.

Erika Iverson says her dog, Kappy, doesn’t get too startled by fireworks.

“He’s anxious about every single other thing, but apparently not fireworks,” Iverson said.

But Kappy does get anxious around strangers. She says it’s important to keep track of your pets during the holiday.

“Just be aware of loud noises if your dog hasn’t experienced sudden loud noises, that might startle them,” Iverson said.

Harr says fireworks aren’t the only thing you need to keep in mind this weekend.

“It’s incredibly warm right now and the humidity, as it affects us, it affects them the same. It makes it really hard for them to cool down safely, so you’ll want to make sure that they’re staying cool, same as you,” Harr said.

While you’re out enjoying the holiday, make sure your pets are happy too by keeping them hydrated and safe.

It’s also important to make sure your pet’s tags are updated and if your pet is microchipped, make sure that information is also updated.

If your pets do go missing over the weekend or you find a stray animal, contact the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society.