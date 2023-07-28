SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –If your air conditioning seems like its having a hard time keeping up with these extremely hot temperatures, you’re not alone.

Service repairmen have been busy answering dozens of calls.

Here are some tips that will help keep your home cool and your AC running.

That’s the sound of summer, especially this summer.

Due to our hot temperatures, people’s air conditioning units have been running a lot and that can be hard on them.

That’s why it’s important to do some preventative maintenance.

“Some of the biggest things you can do make sure there’s no brush or debris around the ac itself, it needs to breathe,” Jeff Haas owner of Central Heating and Air said.

To make sure the coil is clean, Haas says homeowners can wash that off with a garden hose.

The next thing is probably the most important.

“I would say the primary thing to do is to make sure they have a clean air filter, that is the number one problem we come across,” Haas said.

Haas says a lot of people claim to have recently changed their filter, but time slips away and they probably don’t realize how long it’s been.

“When it’s this hot the air conditioner runs pretty much non stop the air filter will get dirty quite a bit faster,” Haas said.

Other measures you can take to keep the house cool, make sure to shut downstair register vents, because the cold air will find its way down.

Keep blinds closed, and run exhaust fan in kitchen and bathrooms periodically to get rid of any humidity.

If you you do some or all of these preventative measures, Haas says your AC should keep running preventing you from doling out some cold hard cash.

Haas also suggests turning your thermostat up a couple of degrees in the evening to give the ac a break.