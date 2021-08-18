Keeping up to date with the ag industry: How producers and community members benefit from Dakotafest

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO)– Tractors, cows and conversation can all be found at the 25th annual Dakotafest in Mitchell this week. It’s a time where farmers and ranchers can network and connect with businesses and agencies in the industry.

At Dakotafest, you’ll find ag producers from all over the area. It’s a chance to learn about new technology and that’s not all.

“It’s just kind of a fun thing to do. See new equipment out here, talk to the seed people and get acquainted with some new customers maybe,” said Dean Herbst, Retired Farmer and Seed Salesman.

“It’s really a place where people can network and grow and I think it’s invaluable, not only for the ag producers but also the community,” said Niki Jones, Director of Events.

They hope to see about 30,000 people come through the event this year.

“I think people are ready to be back out and to chat and to get together with everyone so I think it’s meaningful on all levels and I think we are going to see a good crowd because of it,” Jones said.

Dakotafest gives nearly 450 exhibitors the chance to share their knowledge, products and services. It puts all of their customers in one spot.

“We come out here every year because it’s an opportunity for our growers and their spouses to kick the tires on new machinery,” said Corey Thelen, Store Manager at C&B in Mitchell. “We used to have John Deere day events and some of those events went by the wayside, but events like this it’s a real nice opportunity to showcase our new machinery and our new products.”

Networking and staying up to date on the latest change is vital in the ever changing world of agriculture.

“With everything changing in this day and age in agriculture I think it’s best to stay up to date on everything we are doing, staying current on changes and anything in agriculture, from the equipment to the seed,” said Rocky Niewenhuis, Farm Bureau Financial Services Agent. “Insurance is always changing, businesses are changing and it’s just good to stay up on it and get to meet the clients.”

Dakotafest is being held through Thursday, August 19. You can find ticket information on their website.