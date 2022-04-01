BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Students are ready to take to the showring at the 99th Little International this weekend.

One hundred forty-four students have been working for months to get ready for this year’s Little International and are excited to be able to welcome visitors at full capacity for the first time in three years.

Jaycen Timm has spent most of her free time the past couple of weeks preparing her bull for this year’s Little International.

“We typically wash pretty much every day and then you blow them out and we’ve been, everyone’s kind of putting the finishing touches as far as clipping as well,” said Timm.

The weeks leading up to the event give students the chance to not only work with livestock, but meet new people.

“You know you’re in the barn, you’re meeting people whether they are ag majors or not,” said Timm.

After having the event cancelled in 2020 and having strict COVID-19 restrictions in 2021, the group is excited to be welcoming visitors back to the Animal Science arena once again.

“It’s really cool I can’t wait to see everybody back. But you know we have had to rely on our memories a little bit we haven’t had a full ‘Little I’ since my freshman year, but we’ve been keeping the tradition alive,” said Grady Gullickson, Little International Manager.

“Kids who don’t have as much involvement in agriculture just go ahead and show them you know, we’re treating our animals right, they actually enjoy what we are doing to them and just helping educate the public,” said Peyton Sundasbak, goat showman.

Continuing the tradition of the nation’s largest two-day student-run agriculture exposition.

It’s a staple at SDSU plain and simple. Being the head of all that and being part of that, that’s fun,” said Gullickson. I mean I’ve met some really cool people some of the best at SDSU and that makes it really fun too.

The event will also host 1,800 FFA and 4-H members who will compete in career development events. There are also a variety of other events happening during ‘Little I.”