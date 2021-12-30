Keeping the roads safe on New Year’s Eve

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On Friday night we ring in a new year.

If your celebration includes alcohol, make sure you’re not a danger on the roads.

Sioux Falls Police officer Hector Soto works the night shift, and he’ll be on duty tomorrow as people celebrate New Year’s Eve.

The longtime officer says it’s typically busier than an average night.

“The main focus is to keep the city safe,” Sioux Falls Police officer Hector Soto said.

Just like any other day on the job, one of the things officers will be looking for is impaired drivers.

“The risk of someone getting behind the wheel after they’ve been drinking a lot is going to be a little higher,” Soto said.

The Sioux Falls Police Department plans to have extra officers working New Year’s Eve.

“Hopefully, they’ll be relatively unbusy. We just encourage people to use ride-sharing services, taxi service, get a ride home from friends. We certainly don’t need to turn a fun New Year’s Eve into a deadly or dangerous event,” Sioux Falls Police Lt. Nick Butler said.

“Go out, have a good time. Have a great time, just plan ahead. Be responsible,” Soto said.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 837 people died in drunk-driving crashes nationwide in December of 2019.

In South Dakota a drunk driving conviction stays on someone’s driving record for 10 years.