Keeping the faith when you can’t attend church

Concerns over COVID-19 have prompted many organizations to make changes, including churches.

In fact, you can find some cancellations on our Closeline right now on KELOLAND.com.

Prairie Hills Covenant Church canceled worship services and activities through March.

The church will reassess after that, but in the meantime, there is a workaround.

Pastor Rick Carlson is reaching out to his congregation through pre-recorded worship services online.

Carlson made the first one last week.

The church has also started a phone tree to check in on members.

“When you can’t go anywhere, it’s different than when you don’t want to go anywhere. Now, when you can’t go anywhere, it can start to get lonely and feel like you are imprisoned in some way so our hope is we can find ways to help people through the anxiety and the fear,” Prairie Hills Covenant Church Lead Pastor Rick Carlson said.

Embrace Church has also made changes, including canceling activities and holding online-only worship services.

“On any given week, people are hurting, they’re broken, they’re struggling and the church is often a place for hope and so to not have those physical gatherings, it’s a huge deal,” Embrace Church Lead Pastor Adam Weber said.

But he hopes even in a time like this, people can see some good.

“All of a sudden neighbors are starting to help each other. Maybe family members that haven’t said “I love you” in a long, long time are calling and saying, ‘Hey, Mom. Hey, Dad,” Weber said.

“We all need to be reaching out. When somebody comes to mind, we need to call them. We need to make sure we connect with them, see how they’re doing,” Carlson said.