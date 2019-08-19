Keeping students safe as they ride their bikes back to school

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — All this week, students will be heading back to the classroom in KELOLAND. That means you’ll see more kids walking and biking to school.

It takes a team to make sure students biking to and from school stay safe on the road.

“As you know, summer is almost over so we are here with the police department and the fire department today to talk about bike safety and also promote the All Kids Bike Movement, which is a program that gets kids learning to ride a bike in Kindergarten PE class,” Susie Marks with All Kids Bike said.

Riding a bike is a healthy and active way for students to travel to school, but it does have some risks.

“Make sure you look both ways before you cross the street. Look for cars backing up in driveways and always take a couple of practice routes to school to make sure you are getting there the best and safest way and you know what you are doing before that first day of school hits,” Marks said.

To promote the cause, Rapid City Fire Chief Rod Seals and Chief of Police Karl Jegeris put the pedal to the metal.

“I was challenged by the fire chief to enter a race and it sounded kind of fun so I’m just going to give it my best and really it’s to bring awareness to keeping young people active in our community,” Jegeris said.

Active and safe as kids get ready to head back to the classroom.

“We will be out in full force next week in the school zones monitoring traffic and trying to ensure that there is a safe route to and from school for kids,” Jegeris said.

If you would like to join the movement of “All Kids Bike”, you can check out its website.