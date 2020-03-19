Keeping public transit safe amid coronavirus concerns

Despite the coronavirus outbreak, a service that helps people travel through Sioux Falls is still rolling.Despite the coronavirus outbreak, a service that helps people travel through Sioux Falls is still rolling. Despite the coronavirus outbreak, a service that helps people travel through Sioux Falls is still rolling.

Courtney Mishler uses Sioux Area Metro every day.

“Just keeps me going out of the house,” Bus Rider Courtney Mishler said.

But now when anyone leaves the house, it’s especially important to take precautions to stop the spread of COVID-19.

That’s why Mishler is happy to see the transportation system taking extra steps to keep drivers and riders safe.

Some seats in the buses are roped off.

The Sioux Falls Mayor says the move is to encourage social distancing.

That’s not all Sioux Area Metro is doing.

“Our staff is taking enhanced sanitary measures, much more elevated cleaning procedures,” Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken said.

TenHaken says the city does not intend to shut down transit at this time.

“Transit is a really critical method of transportation right now for some of our vulnerable population,” TenHaken said.

Meanwhile, Mishler is hoping everyone on the bus and beyond is pitching in to stop COVID-19.

“Be cautious. Use hand sanitizer wherever you go,” Mishler said.

You can watch the entire press conference from city leaders here.