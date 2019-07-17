Keeping personal information safe while using apps

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s something not too many of us leave the house without, our smartphone. On that device you probably have different apps. An app gaining popularity right now ages you or makes you look younger. With people downloading apps with the tap of a finger, there are some reminders you need to know.

You can’t go too far without seeing at least one person on their phone. From using your phone to browse social media or even check the latest weather it can provide us with information and even keep you entertained.

But before downloading those apps, there are a few things to keep in mind.

“We would tell you to look and see, take a look at the reviews, are they at a high end, do they have 10 million downloads, if that’s the case it probably doesn’t have anything malicious attached to it,” Better Business Bureau, Jessie Schmidt said.

And make sure you aren’t giving out too much personal information.

“Apps should not really ask for too much permission, if you’re downloading a crossword app why do they need access to your phone and your contacts, that sort of thing,” Schmidt said.

That’s something Rebecca Tjeerdsma takes into account before downloading apps onto her phone.

“My mom always taught me that if they’re asking for your address, or credit card number, or social security card that you should automatically stay away from it,” uses apps on phone, Rebecca Tjeerdsma said.

A few tips to keep your information safe.

“Really take the time to look at an app, what is it asking for, what permissions do they want, what do the reviews tell you, and how many times has it been downloaded,” Schmidt said.

Another tip Schmidt says is to make sure you’re not downloading apps impulsively.