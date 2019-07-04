Keeping people safe during firework display

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) – Many of you will be heading to your favorite fireworks display tomorrow night. In Rapid City, preparations are already underway to make sure people have a safe and enjoyable show.

Crews are hard at work getting this area at the Executive Golf Course in Rapid City ready for Thursday night’s firework show.

“There’s two full days that we will be here in Rapid City setting up and they will be full days, especially since we could be dealing with rain tomorrow, and all that for 20 minutes, a lot of work goes in on the front end,” pyro technician with Pyrotechnics Display, Dylan Stanton said.

Not only are they working to bring you the best show possible, safety measures are also being taken into account.

“We select this particular site, the executive golf course, because there’s a lot of space behind it, fireworks require space to be safe,” RCFD division chief/city fire marshal, Tim Behlings said.

To keep people safe while watching the show, there is about 700 feet of clear space between the fireworks and people.

“We follow national fire protection association standards for distances and the distance is based upon the shell size, so we need at least 600 feet in this particular space, we’re at about 700 feet or maybe a little more than that,” Behlings said.

Using teamwork to make sure you have a safe and happy Fourth of July.

“This is my fourth year here in Rapid City and the fire department has been great, always out here before shoot time and making sure the perimeter is secure and everything is good,” Stanton said.

Behlings says they also take precautions to make sure a fire doesn’t start. He says this year has been wet, which helps prevent that. The show starts at 9:30 Thursday night.