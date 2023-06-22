PARKER, S.D. (KELO) — If an old car needs to be fixed or rebuilt, there’s a good chance Earl Joffer can make it like new again.

The Parker man is currently working on a 1931 Ford Model A.

“I do pretty much everything from repairing the engines to whatever it needs,” said Earl Joffer of Parker.

While Earl is keeping the classic car, the 90-year-old has fixed and sold over 300 cars throughout his life.

That’s right, the handyman just turned 90.

“It kind of hits you, you know. When I was growing up I didn’t know anyone that was 90 years old,” Earl Joffer said.

Earl’s love of cars has been passed on to his children.

His son Mark learned to drive in this other Model A his father bought as a teen for $85.

“No power steering, no power brakes, straight stick, manual choke,” Earl’s son Mark Joffer said.

But perhaps some of the most important things Earl has passed onto his children are integrity and hard work.

“They don’t make men like my dad anymore. My dad’s word is my dad’s word. If you’ve shaken my dad’s hand, you will know that you have shaken my dad’s hand,” Earl’s daughter Sherry Deneui said.

“I think the secret to living long and so forth, keeping a good mind, is keep active because it keeps your mind active, it keeps you active physically,” Earl Joffer said.

Much like Earl’s classic cars, a mindset like his never goes out of style.

Earl is also a veteran, husband, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

He will celebrate his birthday on Sunday.

His family is expecting hundreds of people to attend.