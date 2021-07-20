Keeping kids cool at Camp Leif Ericson

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – With our temperatures increasing this week, safety needs to be a top priority if you’re going to be outside.

Hundreds of campers make their way to Camp Leif Ericson daily Monday through Friday. Keeping that many kids cool and hydrated is something camp officials take seriously.

Splashing in the water is a great way for anyone to cool off when the weather starts to heat up.

That’s exactly what this group of kids is doing at Camp Leif Ericson Tuesday afternoon.

“We added a couple inflatable water parks a few years ago and they are a big hit with the campers and it’s a great way for them to have fun but also stay cool throughout the day,” camp director, YMCA Camp Leif Ericson, Mike Murphy said.

It’s just one of the ways camp staff make sure the kids are staying safe in the sun.

“We make sure all of our campers have a water bottle with them, we make sure to adjust some of our activities so they are in the shade, we have 32 different drinking fountains spread out throughout the camp,” Murphy said.

“We have a lot of shade breaks, a lot of water breaks,” counselor, Macy Honner said. “We are smart that if it’s too hot, we’ll go underneath the shelter.”

Being an outdoor summer program, staff prepare for any kind of weather Mother Nature may bring.

“We prepare for rainy days, hot days, sunny days, it doesn’t really matter, we never cancel camp so we have to be ready for a little bit of everything and so our staff do a great job of adapting to the different weather and making sure we are taking care of the campers,” Murphy said.

Even though camp will wrap up in a few weeks, these summer days will continue to stick around.

“We started out with our first week of camp and it was pretty much 90 degrees each day of the week so got off to a hot start and it’s going to be hot again this summer, which we fully expect, so with 600-700 campers here everyday it’s important that we make sure we take care of them,” Murphy said.

Murphy says the river levels have been low this year due to the lack of rain, so they’ve had to adjust some of the river activities like fishing and boating.