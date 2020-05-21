Keeping campgrounds clean

Campgrounds are usually popular spots during Memorial Day weekend.

As the summertime tradition ramps up for the season, parks are taking extra steps to keep people safe.

Spraying down an entire playground set is one of the tasks staff at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park of Sioux Falls have become quite familiar with.

“We’ve had lots of practice this spring making sure everything stays clean and sanitized for everyone,” Park Manager Nick Zangara said.

From restrooms to recreational equipment, the park is currently operating on a two-hour sanitation schedule on the weekends.

“We will have staff this weekend that their entire job is to go through the park piece by piece and sanitize every piece every two hours,” General Manager Ray Aljets said.

There will also be capacity limits in some areas including the pool and jumping pillow.

The park will be full this Memorial Day weekend, but it took a little longer to get to that point.

“We had some cancellations, especially early on in late February and March when there’s a lot of uncertainty, but as we have more certainty and we have a better handle on our operating plan reservations have come to fill the gaps. ” Aljets said.

That’s why Zangara and the rest of the staff have important jobs to do as the summer camping season gets underway.

“We have lots of people that come and stay at the park and we want to ensure that everyone is safe and stays healthy and no one gets sick,” Zangara said.

