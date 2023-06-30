SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The fireworks will be booming in KELOLAND on the 4th of July.

While you may enjoy the spectacle, your pets may not.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Terry Lubeck says fireworks make his 2-year-old dog, Sadie, uneasy.

“She really is frightened. Animals get frightened just like people do. I just try to reassure her and distract her a little bit,” Lubeck said.

Last year, Lubeck kept Sadie indoors as much as possible for the holiday.

An officer with the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society says that’s a good idea when the fireworks are flying.

“Keeping them inside, preferably a dark place. If you can put a blanket over their kennel that is the most ideal. Maybe have your TV on or a radio so they can’t really hear the loud noises from the fireworks,” humane officer Elliott McConnell said.

McConnell says if that’s not an option, make sure the animal is tied up or inside a fence, although they still may be able to get out.

“It’s important to have a collar on with tags or even better a microchip. That way we can find your information, telephone number, address if we need it,” McConnell said.

“Just like anything else, you want to keep your pets safe. They have the same emotions we do, some of the same emotions anyway, and she’s just very special,” Lubeck said.

You don’t want your Independence Day to lose its spark because of a missing companion.

For information on what to do about a lost pet, click here.