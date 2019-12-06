Keep KELOLAND Warm wraps up 2019 season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — They’re just two words, but they add up to an immeasurable amount of gratitude. We’re talking about the words “thank you.” That’s what you could hear during our last Keep KELOLAND Warm distribution of 2019. Throughout the year, your generosity made it possible for us to give out warm winter gear at more than six giveaways. Each has helped different people with different abilities. Keep KELOLAND Warm is a partnership between KELOLAND Media Group, Lewis Drug, and Montgomery’s furniture. Thursday’s giveaway at the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House marks the last one of the season.

Many of have maybe just started Christmas shopping, but you’ve been giving gifts all season long.

“We can’t thank you enough for all you do,” Christopher Buchanan said.

Christopher Buchanan is already wearing what he found at Thursday’s Keep KELOLAND Warm distribution.

“As soon as I put it on, it felt like it fit like a glove,” Buchanan said.

Whether it’s a fit, or actual gloves, these donations continue to make the winter a little easier for people who need some extra help. Heather Dossett stopped at the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House after working hard at her job.

“I like leaving every day, knowing I did the best job I could,” Dossett said.

Even with a steady income, affording winter clothing isn’t always possible.

“As in this week, I’m choosing between putting gas in my car and food. I need gas to get to work and I’ll use gas to get to work and then when I get my check next Friday, then I’ll figure out food,” Dossett said.

Dossett says Keep KELOLAND Warm is a community staple, and is vital to anyone struggling to make ends meet or people who are homeless.

“I’ve been homeless. I’ve been out there. I know how it is, it makes me want to cry thinking about it,” Dossett said.

“We have people in this community that are willing to help each other out and help us out and treat us with respect and dignity,” Buchanan said.

Another Keep KELOLAND Warm is over, but our hope is the spirit of giving continues all year. The gift of kindness, after all, is always in season.

“I think what people should remember the most is how important our families are and keep together in these holiday seasons and keep each other warm; keep each other warm thermally and with love in our hearts,” Buchanan said.