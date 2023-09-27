SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summer-like temperatures are in the forecast for southeastern KELOLAND, but cold weather will be here soon.

The groups behind Keep KELOLAND Warm are putting out a call for coats.

“The big push is if anybody has those larger sizes. I already have orders for 3X, 4X coats, and we don’t have very many right now,” St. Francis House executive director Julie Becker said.

The St. Francis House is one of the drop-offs for new or gently used coats, hats, gloves, scarves and other winter gear.

The transitional home is working with area organizations such as shelters and halfway houses to distribute the coats to people in need.

“Even people who are getting out of jail. They might’ve went into jail in the middle of summer and now have served their sentence and are going to get released in November and we may have snow,” Becker said.

Organizations in town are already putting in their requests for coats.

Lewis Drug is also a partner in Keep KELOLAND Warm.

You can drop off your donations at any Sioux Falls Lewis location except the downtown one from October 1st through November 22nd.

“We’ve seen throughout the years as we’ve done this the need continues to grow as the community grows. Obviously, we have very cold winters. We have a larger, growing population, so people need coats. At the same time people have coats that they can get rid of, that they can recycle,” Lewis Drug corporate vice president Nikki Griffin said.

Montgomery’s will deliver the donations to the St. Francis House for sorting.

“We want to make sure that everybody and anybody who needs warm winter apparel has it this season,” Becker said.

If you can’t make it to Lewis, you can drop off your donations at the St. Francis House any day from 8:00 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Donations at the St. Francis House will be accepted until April.

You can also donate cash for coats.