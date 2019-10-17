Keep KELOLAND Warm holds first distribution of 2019

Keep KELOLAND Warm is in its sixth year, and once again, we couldn’t do it without you. This partnership with Lewis Drug and Montgomery’s continues to grow. We marked our first distribution at the library in Downtown Sioux Falls, and here’s how we’re putting your donations to good use.

From your giving hearts to these grateful hands.

“I think it’s great,” Donna Eschenbaum said.

These coats will keep someone warm when the seasons turn cold.

“I found one coat, but haven’t found another one yet,” Eschenbaum said.

There’s a good reason why Eschenbaum is looking for more than one coat, because she’s trying to find one for her friend who couldn’t be at the distribution.

“I help out when I can. That’s what I’m doing right now. Trying to. She’s my friend and she lives above me and we’re neighbors,” Eschenbaum said.

That’s a common theme in every Keep KELOLAND Warm. The donation drive began in 2014, the year a woman, who wasn’t dressed for the bitter cold, died of exposure in a parking garage stairwell. KELOLAND Media Group and Lewis Drug joined forces and asked you to donate coats. Every year, we see how it inspires recipients to give back when they can.

“When I see this kind of stuff, it makes me think, let’s look out for our neighbors,” Christopher West said.

West is also grateful for this program. He says he and his wife have five children, and it gets expensive to keep them all in winter coats, especially when they keep growing.

“South Dakota, we come together. That’s what this place is all about,” West said.

Thanks to your help, Keep KELOLAND Warm is still making a difference. Even when winter is over, donors and recipients are sure to feel the warmth of today for many seasons to come.

“I think it’s a good thing to help everybody. To help the community,” Eschenbaum said.

For more information, visit our Keep KELOLAND Warm page.

Distribution Dates

October 17, 4 – 6 p.m. – Distribution at the downtown library parking lot

October 31, 1-3 p.m. – Distribution at The Banquet

November 7, 4-6 p.m. – Montgomery’s Furniture – Madison, SD

November 14, 4-6 p.m. – Montgomery’s Furniture – Watertown, SD

November 15, 4-6 p.m. – Distribution at the WH Lyon Fairgrounds

December 5, 1-3 p.m. – Distribution at Bishop Dudley Hospitality House