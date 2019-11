SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) – You may not need your heavy winter coat right now, but that’s going to change.

We’re handing out free winter coats as part of Keep KELOLAND Warm.

A giveaway took place until 6 p.m. at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds on Friday.

The project is a partnership among KELOLAND Media Group, Lewis, and Montgomery’s

You have one more chance to get a free coat this season.

Our final distribution is on December 5 from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. at the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House.