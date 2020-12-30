‘Keep KELOLAND Warm’ donations still being collected

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As snow falls across South Dakota, it is a bitter reminder to bundle up before heading outside. However, for some people, having access to warm clothing is not as easy.

The St. Francis House will be collecting donations for ‘Keep KELOLAND Warm,‘ throughout February, which is different than previous years.

“We make sure that they’re in great operating condition, meaning their zippers work, and then we have them all stored downstairs and when the orders come in, we fill them and then they come and pick them up.”

All of the coats that are donated to ‘Keep KELOLAND Warm’ are sorted at the St. Francis House, they’re then donated to 13 different agencies, getting coats to people that need them.

“It does not take long for someone to get frost bite,”said Julie Becker, the executive director of St. Francis House. “If we get a blizzard again, get disorientated. It’s a blessing to make sure that you have something that is warm to wear, and that’s why it’s crucial if we can get people to continue to donate these coats.”

This year, about 1,000 coats have been given to out to people who need them. They accept all coat donations, as well as hats, scarves, mittens and other winter apparel.

“We’re not selective. We’re just grateful to have these coats and we will get them into the hands that need them,” Becker said.

Angel Takestheknife has been a guest at the St. Francis House for a little over half a year. He received his own coat and also helped sort some of the donations.

“Those jackets are really nice,” he said. “They have the nice jackets all sorted, you know. I think that every single jacket they got down there will keep somebody warm, no doubt.”

Coat donations can be dropped off at the Saint Francis House everyday between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Find out more information on how to donate or how to receive a coat.