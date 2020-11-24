Keep KELOLAND Warm donations continue to roll in

Keep KELOLAND Warm is is our annual project to gather coats, hats and gloves for people in need. This year COVID-19 put an end to in store drop offs, but as Tom Hanson reports that hasn’t stopped donations from rolling in.

Workers at Scheels give money to the United Way every year. This year in addition to money, they decided to give something a little more tangible and warm. It’s a whole carload of coats for the St. Francis house.

“They all came within a week. They just showed up. We had bins outside of our offices. So it was there as a reminder all week, but everybody just chipped in and brought what they had,” Scheels Event Coordinator Jenna Schlapkoho said.

“This is all going to KELOLAND Warm. It is the project that we are operating this year because of the pandemic and so these coats will go out to the 11 other agencies besides the St. Francis House to fill their needs,” St. Francis House Executive Director Julie Becker said.

While this looks like a big donation the need is even bigger. The St. Francis House is still taking donations of hats, coats and gloves for everyone from little kids, to adults.

“The big demand, of course, is the larger sizes, the 2,3, 4, even 5 X, we’ve had a few requests for those. The hats and gloves are huge because a lot of people are walking and we want to keep them warm,” Becker said.

People stop by here every day dropping off winter clothing and blankets. Becker wants you to know every single item, every hat, coat and glove is appreciated.

“We are all in this together. We have to be safe, we have to make good decisions and at times, we have to share those resources that we have because it has to go for the greater good to help everybody,” Becker said.

“This year has been really hard on a lot of people and just being able to remind ourselves that the community is still there and show that we care. People love to give back, it just warms your heart a little bit,” Schlapkoho said.

You can donate to Keep KELOLAND Warm at the St. Francis House without any contact. The staff will unload everything for you.