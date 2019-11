WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — Keep KELOLAND Warm is wrapping up the week in a big way.

Crews were busy sorting winter weather gear for two distributions this week.

On Thursday, Keep KELOLAND Warm is hitting the road and. Volunteers will be at the Montgomery’s in Watertown from 4 to 6 p.m.

And Friday, volunteers will be giving out the winter weather gear at the W-H Lyon fairgrounds’ in Sioux Falls from 4 to 6 p.m.