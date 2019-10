SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For weeks Keep KELOLAND Warm has been collecting winter weather gear.

And Thursday the gear will be distributed.

The second distribution will take place at The Banquet in Sioux Falls from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

But that doesn’t mean that the collection period is over.

There are still four more distributions from now until December 5th.

You can drop off winter weather gear at any Sioux Falls Lewis location, and larger sizes are in high demand.