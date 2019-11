SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More winter clothing will be distributed in Sioux Falls for Keep KELOLAND Warm Friday.

You can pick up coats, hats, gloves, boots and winter coats at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds from 4 to 6 p.m.

We are also still taking donations of gently used, clean winter gear.

You can drop off your donations at Lewis Drug locations in Sioux Falls.