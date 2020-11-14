Keep KELOLAND Warm distributes hundreds of coats, more donations needed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Keep KELOLAND Warm is different this year because of COVID-19, but it’s still helping people stay safe from the cold.

Instead of holding mass coat distributions, all the winter apparel is being collected at the St. Francis House.

The transitional home is then working with other agencies to get the coats to people in need.

On Friday, bags full of coats and other winter apparel were hauled out the St. Francis House.

They were headed to the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House for the guests there.

“Many of our our guests are transient. When they move into the Bishop Dudley House, which is a homeless shelter, they come with a backpack possibly and the clothes that they have on,” Bishop Dudley Hospitality House Executive Director Madeline Shields said.

The Bishop Dudley Hospitality House is one of 11 agencies currently participating in Keep KELOLAND Warm this year.

More than 400 coats have already been distributed.

“The need just continues to grow, so we need people to continue to bring those coats in to us so we can get them out to the people in need,” St. Francis House Executive Director Julie Becker said.

While all coat sizes are being collected, larger sizes including 2-4X are in highest demand.

“When you walk outside don’t wear a coat for a while, and I think that will make the sudden impact for what it’s like for the people that we serve that they don’t have it and they don’t have the resources to get it so it is imperative that we do our best to give people this hand up because it’s definitely not a hand out,” Becker said.

While the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House now has bags full of coats for its guests to choose from, the need will continue.

“For instance, last night we have 10 brand new guests who had never been there before check in. And so that is the challenge that we face. Every day is a new day at the Bishop Dudley House,” Shields said.

You can drop off coats at the St. Francis House in Sioux Falls seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.