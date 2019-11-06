Keep KELOLAND Warm coming to Madison Thursday

We’ve already had our fair share of cold weather in KELOLAND, and it’s only going to get worse as winter draws closer.



That’s why KELOLAND Media Group has partnered with Lewis Drug and Montgomery’s to hand out winter coats once again this year.

Our first two Keep KELOLAND Warm distributions of the season happened in Sioux Falls.

For our next distribution, we’re hitting the road.

Sarah Hock wants to make sure every family is ready for winter.



In fact, she keeps a tub full of donated items right next to her desk at Inter-Lakes Community Action Partnership.



“I keep hats and gloves in here for kids or adults,” Community Service Worker Sarah Hock said.



The need for winter clothing in Madison could be even greater this year.



“A lot of the damage to most of the houses in Madison after the flood was to basements. Usually, that’s typically where people store their winter coats,” Hock said.



The flood also damaged coats that were a part of a church’s clothing ministry.



The families that Hock helps, and many more, will get a chance to receive some free winter gear this Thursday thanks to Keep KELOLAND Warm.



The distribution will be held at Montgomery’s in Madison.



“It’s really nice to be a part of this,” Dean Gehrels said.



This will be Merchandising Manager Dean Gehrels’s third time helping with Keep KELOLAND Warm.



“One of the richest countries in the world, I guess we live in. It’s great to see people give back to those that maybe can’t go out and just go to anywhere and buy whatever they want like many can,” Gehrels said.



“Sometimes you just need extra help,” Hock said.



And Keep KELOLAND Warm is one way to get that help.

The distribution is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday.



To find out where else we’ll be this season or how to donate, click here.