Keep KELOLAND Warm coat collection begins Tuesday

While some of you may not have needed a jacket Monday, we all know that will soon change.



That’s why we want you to donate your new or gently used coats.



Once again, KELOLAND Media Group is partnering with Lewis Drug and Montgomery’s for Keep KELOLAND Warm.

Even on a warm fall day, it’s hard to forget just how cold a KELOLAND winter can be.



Gerrie LeBeau remembers how frigid the air felt last year.



“We were freezing. It was so cold,” Gerrie LeBeau said.



That is until she went to a coat distribution for Keep KELOLAND Warm.



“I got me a real nice down jacket. It was warm all winter. I had it on all winter,” LeBeau said.



Now we’re collecting coats again so we can help more people stay warm.



Starting Tuesday, October 1, you can drop off your donations at any Lewis store in Sioux Falls, except for the downtown location.

“Some of the larger sizes are the ones that are in higher demand and also for kids,” KELOLAND Media Group Director of Marketing and Creative Services Paul Farmer said.



Donations will be accepted through November 27.



“We are always so grateful for the generosity of all the donations we receive every year. The need is great. The need is always there every year and so we do need donations once again this year,” Farmer said.



LeBeau says she can’t afford a winter jacket because she’s on a fixed income.



But, thanks to your donations, she’ll be warm this winter.

Again, donation drop-offs begin October 1.



You can also donate winter gear such as hats and gloves.



The first distribution of the year is October 17 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the downtown library in Sioux Falls.



You can find more dates by clicking here.



