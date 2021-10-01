Keep KELOLAND Warm coat collection begins Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today is an important day here at KELOLAND Media Group, as we launch the 8th year of Keep KELOLAND Warm.

You may remember, we started the program in 2014, after a homeless woman died on bitterly cold night as she tried to keep warm in Sioux Falls parking ramp.

Since then, the community has stepped up and donated thousands of new and gently used coats to people in need. Over the years, your support has been unbelievable.

If you’d like to help again this year, you can drop off coats and other warm winter gear at Sioux Falls Lewis Stores – with the exception of downtown and the St. Francis House.

We’ll be collecting coats all month. You can find additional information on Keep KELOLAND Warm by clicking here.