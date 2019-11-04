Keep KELOLAND Warm bringing comfort to communities in need

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Keep KELOLAND Warm is hitting the road, to bring comfort to other communities in need.

Lewis employees were busy loading a truck Monday morning. They’re taking coats and warm winter gear to Chamberlain. Lewis’ pharmacist there saw a need for a distribution in that community, and will also send some of these boxes to neighboring areas — including the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe Reservation. Herb Rosin with Lewis says it’s important to spread this effort.

“It’s a great help out there. Needed out there. Anything we can do to help we will do,” Herb Rosin with Lewis Drug said.

Keep KELOLAND Warm is a partnership between Lewis, KELOLAND Media Group, and Montgomery’s.