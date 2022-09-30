SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — We’re putting the call out once again for gently-used winter clothing. Our Keep KELOLAND Warm donation drive begins Saturday. Drop boxes are located at most Lewis stores in Sioux Falls as well as at the St. Francis House.

Our warm autumn days might not put you in mind for winter yet, but the St. Francis House hopes you’ll remember those less fortunate who can’t afford to bundle up in the cold.

“I think this temperature right now is a great time to be thinking that you have your windows open, and you get that cool breeze and it’s time to maybe do some fall cleaning and think about what your needs are and what you can pass onto someone else,” St. Francis House Executive Director Julie Becker said.

Keep KELOLAND Warm is once again collecting donated winter coats, caps, gloves, mittens and scarves, for all ages and all sizes. The winter wear will be distributed to local non-profits and agencies that serve families in need. Larger sizes from 2x on up are especially in demand.

“I’ve got a guy that moved in last week who is a 5x tall, so we need to find a coat for him to be able to wear so he can go to work,” St. Francis House Executive Director Julie Becker said.

Once a week, a great big delivery truck from Montgomery’s Furniture will collect the donated items from the Lewis stores and haul them here to the front of the St. Francis House and bring them inside for sorting.

“We’ll fit that into our delivery schedules. We have a great team of people who are out early in the mornings, they’re delivering all day, so we just build that into the process and then make sure that we are getting those coats to the St. Francis House in a timely manner,” Montgomery’s Furniture Senior Marketing Manager Shelly Johnson said.

While Keep KELOLAND Warm doesn’t officially start until Saturday, donations actually started coming in during the summer heat of August. Organizers say that will help ensure coats will be going out sooner to the people who need them most.

“That’s the great thing about this community. It’s so generous, so caring and it’s so giving,” Becker said.

You can drop off donations until November 20th.