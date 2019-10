SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — And As you prepare for the snow this weekend, also consider making a donation to Keep KELOLAND Warm.

Right now, we are collecting coats, hats, scarves and boots for people who may not be able to afford winter gear.

You can donate gently used or new jackets to Lewis Drug stores in Sioux Falls.

Our first distribution date will be October 17th at the downtown library parking lot.