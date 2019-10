SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As colder weather moves in, some people are in need of warm clothes and an event this week can help.

Keep KELOLAND warm’s first distribution will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, at the downtown library in Sioux Falls.

And remember, if you want to donate to the drive, you have a lot of options. You can drop off winter jackets, hats, scarves, mittens and gloves at Sioux Falls Lewis Drug locations.

Larger coats, as well as children’s jackets, are in high demand.