SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two KDLO towers collapsed this morning, impacting on-air services for some parts of KELOLAND.

Around 8:53 a.m. on Wednesday, the 1800-foot KDLO tower fell due to an accumulation of ice from the winter storm. Later in the morning the second 800-foot tower collapsed, taking out a power line.



Courtesy: Jill Stern

Courtesy: Jill Stern



Courtesy: Jill Stern

Courtesy: Jill Stern









Crews are now in the area to restore power that was lost as a result of the 800-foot tower falling.

KELO-TV is still available through Dish and cable but on-air services on 3.1 and 3.2 will be impacted until the tower can be restored.

Viewers can also watch KELOLAND News online.