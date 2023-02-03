HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — Less than two months after a fatal train crash near Harrisburg, an effort to increase safety at the intersection is now paying off. The family of Jen and Kaylee Torgerson started Kaylee’s Crusade for Change shortly after the mother and daughter were killed in the December crash. Now they’re grateful to learn their crusade is already bringing results.

“This is exactly what we were fighting for and what Kaylee’s Crusade for Change was all about, to make the road here in Harrisburg safer,” Jodi Kuipers said.

The gravel road just south of Harrisburg is still a difficult stop for Jen’s twin sister Jodi to make, but it’s an intersection she’s visited several times since her sister and niece’s deaths, all with the goal of making sure their tragedy never happens again.

“Losing their lives is not easy, but knowing we can save another family really is worth it,” Kuipers said.

Jodi along with hundreds of supporters have messaged countless state, county and local officials to try and make sure more safety measures are added to make the intersection more visible to drivers.

“To make it aware that this is what happened and get this going so no one else has to go through this tragedy,” Jen’s sister-in-law and Kaylee’s Crusade supporter Stephanie Florey said.

Over the last week, they’ve found out their efforts have expedited change at the intersection.

“We heard from the SD DOT; we received an email from them that the gates and the lights were approved,” Kuipers said.

Until the state can put up the arms and lights at the crossing, the city of Harrisburg is also adding some temporary safety measures at the crossing.

“The city council passed unanimously to spend some money on putting some flashing lights on the crossing right away,” Harrisburg Mayor Derick Wenck said.

The city of Harrisburg has already ordered the flashing lights and will have them installed as soon as they arrive.

“It’s one of those things you can do immediately, get that light put up and possibly save a life in the future,” Wenck said.

A crusade that Jodi knows will pay off as this road just south of town is already in the process of preparing for even more traffic.

“They’re actually right now doing construction up here where another development is going to be. If we can make it safer on this gravel road, it will make it safer for families that are going to be moving there,” Kuipers said.

The lights and train crossing arms at the intersection will likely go up some time this spring or summer. Once those are installed, the city of Harrisburg will move the flashing lights to another unmarked railroad crossing in the community.