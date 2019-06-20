Kayaker rescued from Rapid Creek

Local News

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A kayaker is safe on Thursday after crews rescued her from Rapid Creek when her kayak flipped over.

The Rapid City Fire Department posted the video of the rescue. Authorities say the kayaker was underwater for a short time, but resurfaced on her own.

Crews say the kayaker was showing signs of hypothermia and fatigue, so they sent an inflatable boat to get her to safety. 

Authorities say this incident is a good reminder to use extra caution on fast moving water and to always wear a life jacket while on the water.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


 

Don’t Miss!

KELOLAND Racing Challenge

KELOLAND Living Golf Tour

Holiday Vacations Tour Northern California

Holiday Vacations Tour Swiss Alps