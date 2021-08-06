Katie Fee of Sioux Falls tries tuning in to Nashville music scene

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As children, we are often told to follow our dreams. A Sioux Falls Woman is doing just that. A 2017 graduate of Roosevelt High School who now lives in Nashville and is working hard to break into the country music scene.

Katie Fee is a singer-songwriter. After high school, she moved to Tennessee to pursue her dream. She is back in South Dakota visiting and will be performing at the Sioux Empire Fair.

“I listened to a lot of country music specifically, I listened to a lot of Shania Twain, Dena Carter, and Faith Hill growing up and then Taylor Swift when she came on the scene. And that’s what got me into wanting to play guitar and write songs,” said Fee.

Katie has an advantage over other struggling musicians: She has some insight when it comes to the music industry. After high school, she went to Belmont University in Nashville and graduated with a degree in Music Business.

“I was lucky to intern with a publishing company at one point, also a small label and their marketing department and so got to learn first hand how to do these things,” said Fee.

Not to mention the contacts she’s made. Her plan is to keep playing clubs, writing music and getting her name out there. She says becoming a musician is not like becoming a doctor, there is no set path.

“For music, you can take whatever path and if it doesn’t work you can try a different one there are a lot of ways of doing it and it’s just a matter of finding one that works,” said Fee.

The chairs at the front porch were empty when she played for us this morning. Katie is hoping they are full when she performs Saturday afternoon at 3:00 and Sunday at 4:00.

The Sunsets and Fireworks LP is available on all the major streaming sites like Spotify, Apple and Amazon. Here is a link to her web page katiefeemusic.com.